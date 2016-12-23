Mavericks cruise past Thunder for shutout victory in Wichita

The Missouri Mavericks beat rival Wichita Thunder 4-0 on Friday on the ice at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita.
Rookie goalkeeper Ville Husso, who is from Finland, got his first pro shutout with 33 saves for the Mavericks. It also was the Mavericks’ first shutout of the season.
Missouri took control of the game early with two goals in the opening period. Darren Nowick got the Mavericks on board two minutes into the game, and Sam Povorozniouk added another goal in the first period just over four minutes later.
It was Povorozniouk’s 11th goal on the season, and Nowick got his ninth goal of the season.
The Mavericks put this one on ice with a goal each in the second and third periods. Shawn Pauly notched a goal in the second, and Tyler Elbrecht nettted a goal in the third.
Wit the win, Missouri improved to 11-12-5. Wichita dropped to 11-11-1.
Comments