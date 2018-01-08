More Videos

  This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

    Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products.

Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Andy Reid’s coaching tree currently has a staggering number of branches in the NFL

By Pete Grathoff And Jason Boatright

The Kansas City Star

January 08, 2018 01:23 PM

The Andy Reid coaching tree grew another branch on Monday.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was hired by the Chicago Bears, and that means 25 percent of the head coaches in the NFL are currently former Reid assistants or Reid himself (eight of 32).

That’s quite a tree, although it could by trimmed depending on what happens with Steve Spagnuolo, the Giants interim head coach. Here is the list:

1. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens (2008–present)

2. Ron Rivera, Carolina Panthers (2011–present)

3. Steve Spagnuolo, New York Giants (2017–present); St. Louis Rams (2009–2011)

4. Todd Bowles, New York Jets (2015–present)

5. Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles (2016–present)

6. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills (2017–present)

7. Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears (2018-present)

Three of those coaches guided their teams to the playoffs this season: Rivera, Pederson and McDermott. Harbaugh has won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, while Rivera and the Panthers made it to Super Bowl 50.

There are also three former head coaches:

1. Brad Childress, Minnesota Vikings (2006–2009)

2. Leslie Frazier, Minnesota Vikings (2010–2013)

3. Pat Shurmur, Cleveland Browns (2011–2012)

The Vikings made the playoffs under both Childress and Frazier.

That means 67 percent of Reid’s former assistants have taken their teams to the postseason as a head coach.

You can learn more on the coaches in the video above.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  • This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

    Andy Reid has been a head coach in the NFL for 19 years, and has produced a number of coaches that went on to coach their own NFL teams. 8 of 32 head coaches in the NFL are either Andy Reid or Andy Reid products.

This is the Andy Reid coaching tree

