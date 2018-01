More Videos 0:49 Tailgating at Arrowhead: “It’s about the camaraderie” Pause 11:46 Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs 0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 1:04 How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 1:24 Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs 0:43 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 0:40 Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries 0:36 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet pounds the drum before Chiefs playoff game Eric Stonestreet was at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday where he pounded the drum before the start of the wildcard playoff game between the Chiefs and the Titans. Eric Stonestreet was at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday where he pounded the drum before the start of the wildcard playoff game between the Chiefs and the Titans. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

