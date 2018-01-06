Chiefs defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches won’t play against Tennessee in the Wild Card game.
Chiefs defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches won’t play against Tennessee in the Wild Card game. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches won’t play against Tennessee in the Wild Card game. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Nunez-Roches, Ramik Wilson, C.J. Spiller inactive for Chiefs against Titans

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

January 06, 2018 02:24 PM

The Chiefs will be without defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Nunez-Roches had been listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. He’s been part of the Chiefs’ defensive line rotation and has played in 35.6 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.

Also inactive for the Chiefs: quarterback Tyler Bray, running back C.J. Spiller, safety Leon McQuay, linebacker Ramik Wilson, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger and defensive lineman Stefan Charles.

The Titans’ inactives: running back DeMarco Murray, quarterback Brandon Weeden, defensive back Curtis Riley, linebackers Josh Carraway and Nate Palmer, wide receiver Harry Douglas and offensive lineman Corey Levin.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs

    KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomed Blair, Sam and Vahe for a lunchtime Facebook Live lookahead to Saturday's AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Chiefs and Titans. The full Facebook Live can be found at facebook.com/RedZoneExtra/videos/1405927802870042.

Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs

Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs 11:46

Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs
Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs 3:04

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs
How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans 1:04

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

View More Video