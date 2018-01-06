Nunez-Roches, Ramik Wilson, C.J. Spiller inactive for Chiefs against Titans

The Chiefs will be without defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.
Nunez-Roches had been listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. He’s been part of the Chiefs’ defensive line rotation and has played in 35.6 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.
Also inactive for the Chiefs: quarterback Tyler Bray, running back C.J. Spiller, safety Leon McQuay, linebacker Ramik Wilson, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger and defensive lineman Stefan Charles.
The Titans’ inactives: running back DeMarco Murray, quarterback Brandon Weeden, defensive back Curtis Riley, linebackers Josh Carraway and Nate Palmer, wide receiver Harry Douglas and offensive lineman Corey Levin.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
