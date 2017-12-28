Chiefs can’t lose playoff spot, but could players lose streaks?

More Videos 3:10 Chiefs OL Parker Ehinger on return: “I’ve been ready since I got activated in Week 2” Pause 0:28 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice” 12:13 Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 1:43 Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz's six-season streak may be in jeopardy Sunday 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:32 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes warms up Wednesday 3:37 Andy Reid confident in Patrick Mahomes ability as starting QB 2:08 After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz's six-season streak may be in jeopardy Sunday Because the Kansas City Chiefs are planning to rest their starters against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz may have his streak of six straight seasons without missing a snap broken by the coaching staff. Schwartz and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about the streak. Because the Kansas City Chiefs are planning to rest their starters against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz may have his streak of six straight seasons without missing a snap broken by the coaching staff. Schwartz and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about the streak. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

