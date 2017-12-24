Lifelong Chiefs fan and cancer fighter K.C. Biesterfeld, right, recently got to see his first Chiefs game thanks in part to his son, Jake, right.
Chiefs

Oregon community came together to fund Chiefs trip for cancer patient

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

December 24, 2017 03:58 PM

Earlier this month, a community in Oregon helped finance a trip to a Chiefs game for a lifelong fan with who had developed cancer.

A story by Matt Rawlings on www.pamplinmedia.com detailed the trip.

K.C. Biesterfeld was born in Kansas City. His family moved away when he was 5, but he was always a Chiefs fan. Liver cancer was detected in September.

With the help of his son, Jake, a multi-sport athlete at Gresham (Ore.) High, and assistant football coach Bryan Scott, funds were raised through businesses and individuals in the Gresham-Barlow community to cover K.C. and Jake’s travel expenses.

The Chiefs came through with club level tickets and sideline passes for the Raiders game on Dec. 10, enabling K.C. Biesterfeld attended his first game at Arrowhead Stadium. He saw the Chiefs win an important game, 26-15.

“The game and the environment were absolutely awesome. The crowd was ecstatic,” Jake Biesterfeld said.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

