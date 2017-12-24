Linebacker Justin Houston will play today for Chiefs

Justin Houston, who had missed practice time while battling an illness this week, is active for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium.
Houston was listed as questionable on Friday, the final day injury reports are released.
The Chiefs’ inactive list includes: quarterback Tyler Bray, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, cornerbacks Phillip Gaines and Keith Reaser, safety Leon McQuay, linebacker Ramik Wilson and defensive lineman Justin Hamilton.
