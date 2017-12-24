Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston will play vs. Miami on Sunday.
Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston will play vs. Miami on Sunday. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Linebacker Justin Houston will play today for Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 24, 2017 11:19 AM

Justin Houston, who had missed practice time while battling an illness this week, is active for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium.

Houston was listed as questionable on Friday, the final day injury reports are released.

The Chiefs’ inactive list includes: quarterback Tyler Bray, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, cornerbacks Phillip Gaines and Keith Reaser, safety Leon McQuay, linebacker Ramik Wilson and defensive lineman Justin Hamilton.

