Chiefs’ Travis Kelce “sick” of Alex Smith criticism

With one touchdown in the last two weeks, the Chiefs’ offense, particularly quarterback Alex Smith, had come under an intense amount of criticism, and the question — Is it time to seriously consider playing rookie Patrick Mahomes? — was becoming more audible than a whisper.
The Chiefs didn’t change their recent losing ways with Sunday’s 38-31 loss to the New York Jets, but at least to tight end Travis Kelce, there’s no second-guessing the quarterback.
“I’m sick of hearing that Alex Smith is the reason this team isn’t winning,” Kelce said. “He played his tail off and we went out there and battled.”
Smith threw four touchdown passes, two to Kelce and two to Tyreek Hill on a day in which he completed 19 of 33 passes for 366 yards with no interceptions and a passer rating of 135.9. Statistically, Sunday was his second-best game of the season, behind only the opening victory over the Patriots.
For the first time this season Andy Reid handed over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and the Chiefs broke quickly with two touchdowns in the first 5 minutes. Kelce ended the first drive with a 22-yard scoring reception, and after a three-and-out and a 24-yard punt return by Hill, Kelce was wide open to haul in a 36-yarder.
For only the second time in his career, Kelce had a two-touchdown game.
Hill’s big plays came in the second half, with touchdown catches of 79 and 40 yards when he simply sprinted past the defender.
“I told you before that I always look in the mirror first and I’ve got good people around me, so I give them the opportunity,” Reid said about handing over the play-calling duty. “Matt Nagy in particular and Brad (Childress) put us in a position where we could do a little better.”
As effective as Smith was, he left the field angry. After the Jets went ahead with 2:15 remaining, Smith passed the Chiefs to the Jets’ 19. Three straight incompletions ended the possession, the last one intended for Kelce. Both players thought Kelce was held, and Smith pleaded his case to officials.
“There had been a bunch of contact on Kelce all day,” Smith said. “Everywhere he went, shallow, vertical, he was getting a lot of physical play. It felt like we couldn’t get a single call.”
Smith said the Mahomes talk this week wasn’t a factor in his performance.
“If you have to have some extra motivation … absolutely not,” Smith said. “I hadn’t thought about it. I was trying to go out and play good ball. I realize the last couple of weeks offensively haven’t been good enough for us.
“So, you’re anxious to get back on track, to get back to playing the way we know we can play.”
As for the play-calling switch, Smith liked the script, and the production — through the air — was there. The Chiefs still had trouble unleashing running back Kareem Hunt, but Smith had a 70-yard scramble, the longest rushing play of his career, that set up a second-quarter field goal.
“It says a lot about coach Reid that he would do that, look internally and make that decision,” Smith said.
