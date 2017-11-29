‘My Cause My Cleats’ brings awareness to Chiefs’ players charities

More Videos 1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs Pause 2:00 Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up' 0:35 Chiefs WR Albert Wilson on his touchdown in loss to Bills 3:59 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “We were off...we’ve gotta get through this” 0:37 See Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s custom cleats for charity 0:44 Mitch Morse: 'For me, it’s unacceptable...no one goes out to play horrible' 2:29 Chiefs TE Orson Charles on what he brings to the offense 5:08 Andy Reid following the Giants’ loss: “There’s a sense of urgency...or there should be” 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 7:37 Alex Smith on the 12-9 overtime loss: “You should be focused on every one of these games” Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s custom cleats for charity NFL players have the option to wear custom cleats on Sunday against the Jets as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's cleats honor Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City. The cleats will be auctioned after the Jets game and the resulting money will go to Operation Breakthrough. NFL players have the option to wear custom cleats on Sunday against the Jets as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's cleats honor Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City. The cleats will be auctioned after the Jets game and the resulting money will go to Operation Breakthrough. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

