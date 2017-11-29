More Videos

    NFL players have the option to wear custom cleats on Sunday against the Jets as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's cleats honor Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City. The cleats will be auctioned after the Jets game and the resulting money will go to Operation Breakthrough.

Chiefs

‘My Cause My Cleats’ brings awareness to Chiefs’ players charities

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 29, 2017 03:52 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Every season, NFL players participate in a “My Cause My Cleats” campaign to raise awareness to their charitable causes, and tight end Travis Kelce’s cleats for Sunday’s game against the Jets are among the most colorful.

Kelce’s cause is 87 and Running, a foundation for disadvantaged youth. One of the main beneficiaries is Operation Breakthrough. Kelce has asked fans to donate for every pass he catches and he’ll match the total up to $50,000.

The NFL feels so strongly about the campaign they relax their rigid uniform standard for this week and allow players to wear cleats designed to bring awareness to the charity.

Some 500 players participated in this event last season, and more have asked to become involved this year. Some 1,000 players have expressed interested in joining the campaign.

Several other Chiefs are involved:

Eric Berry: Leukemia Awareness (Raising awareness of Hodgkin’s lymphoma)

Dustin Colquitt: Team Smile (Providing dental care to underserved children)

Cam Erving: American Cancer Society (Funding and conducting cancer research)

Tyreek Hill: Special Olympics (Supporting activities for people with intellectual disabilities)

Jarvis Jenkins: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Finding Type 1 diabetes research)

Derrick Johnson: Defend the Dream Foundation (Opportunities for low income and inner-city children)

Chris Jones: V Foundation (Cancer research)

Marcus Peters: Fam1st Family Foundation (Empowering youth in California’s Bay Area and throughout the United States)

Alex Smith: Alex Smith Foundation (Mentoring foster teens)

Charcandrick West: Shriners Hospital (Funding research for children’s hospital)

Albert Wilson: The Albert Wilson Foundation (Enhancing the lives of youth in foster care)

James Winchester: Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer (Funding research grants for childhood cancer)

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

