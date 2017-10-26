Tyreek Hill’s toughness and talent helps him deliver as Chiefs’ No. 1 wideout

More Videos 1:02 Fixing The Chiefs In Five (Easy?) Steps Pause 2:17 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on his future and whether he’s in 'limbo' in KC 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 3:36 Chiefs' Eric Fisher talks about being a better offensive lineman 2:09 Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 1:15 Royals' Salvador Perez calls Lorenzo Cain live on stage at FanFest, lets fans listen 2:24 Layoff during dot-com bubble led her to Avon success 1:54 Watch: This Kansas City teen has mad Rubik's cube skills 0:33 Prison health care company in Missouri and Kansas offers little transparency 0:44 Five things to know about Stormy Daniels Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith spoke, on Oct. 26, 2017, about wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the qualities that make him a success in Hill’s second year in the league and his first as lead receiver. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith spoke, on Oct. 26, 2017, about wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the qualities that make him a success in Hill’s second year in the league and his first as lead receiver. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star