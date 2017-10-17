Days later, Chiefs QB Alex Smith still hot about hit

Two days after it occurred, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith still isn’t happy about the hit he took to the back of his knees from Steelers safety Mike Mitchell.
“I felt like it was extremely late,” Smith said. “I felt there was nothing done there (by Mitchell) to avoid contact. It was really low from the back side. I thought it was about as flagrant as it gets when it comes to a low hit on the quarterback.”
On the play, Smith completed a pass to Kareem Hunt that went for 37 yards. Mitchell was penalized for roughing the passer.
Smith yelled at Mitchell after the play but hadn’t seen a replay of the hit until after the game.
Mitchell said the hit wasn’t intentional.
“I wasn’t trying to take Alex Smith’s legs out,” Mitchell told reporters in Pittsburgh. “I went up to him and told him that. It’s just one of those things you don’t want to see in a football game.
“If you watch the tape, I’m even trying to turn my body as I’m falling. Alex is backpedaling into me. I wasn’t even going in the direction of Alex. He’s actually throwing it and fading away.”
Smith took exception with the notion that he was moving backwards.
“I don’t feel like I was backpedaling,” Smith said. “It’s always hard to tell intent. It is a fast game, a physical game, guys trying hard. … I felt like it was extremely late. There was nothing done there to avoid contact. It was extremely low from the back side.”
