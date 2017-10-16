Chiefs worked out a number of receivers last week, including a familiar name

While the Chiefs ended up signing rookie Amba Etta-Tawo to the practice squad last Wednesday to add to their depth at a depleted position, they also worked out a handful of other receivers, including a familiar name.
One of the players they worked out was third-year pro Frankie Hammond, who spent four seasons with the Chiefs (2013-16), primarily on the practice squad, before signing with the Jets this offseason. During his time with the Chiefs, Hammond caught four passes for 45 yards and returned 29 punts for 315 yards, with a long of 47.
The Chiefs also worked out Daniel Braverman, who signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan a year ago, and rookie Tim Patrick, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in May and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Chiefs, however, ultimately settled on Etta-Tawo, a 6-foot-1, 208-pounder who caught 94 passes for 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior at Syracuse in 2016. Etta-Tawo has some special-teams experience in college and says he is eager to prove himself.
“I feel like I bring speed to the table and can help out a little bit as a vertical threat, stretching the field,” said Etta-Tawo, who ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine. “Whether it’s special teams or whatever, I’m willing to do anything to help contribute to the team.”
The Chiefs were looking to add receiver depth following the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by starting receiver Chris Conley. Veteran Albert Wilson, the team’s No. 3 receiver, also missed the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday due to a knee injury. The club promoted undrafted rookie Marcus Kemp from the practice squad to take his place.
The Chiefs also worked out a tight end, Jason Croom. The former Tennessee Vol spent some time with the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in May but was waived in August due, in part, to an ankle injury.
▪ The Chiefs lost offensive lineman Isaiah Williams from their practice squad over the weekend. He was signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-man roster.
