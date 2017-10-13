More Videos

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

  • Military jets' flyover interrupts Andy Reid's Chiefs address

    KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status on Friday before Sunday's game against the Steelers, pausing while military jets practiced their flyover during his news conference.

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status on Friday before Sunday's game against the Steelers, pausing while military jets practiced their flyover during his news conference.
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid updated the team's injury status on Friday before Sunday's game against the Steelers, pausing while military jets practiced their flyover during his news conference. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Three key Chiefs practiced Friday, should be ready to play vs. Steelers

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 13, 2017 03:35 PM

Three of the Chiefs’ best –– but banged up –– players practiced on Friday, a positive sign for their availability this weekend.

Tight end Travis Kelce, outside linebacker Justin Houston and receiver Tyreek Hill all suited up in what amounted to a light practice, with no pads, and coach Andy Reid said the three should be ready for the Chiefs’ showdown against Pittsburgh at 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium, barring any setbacks.

But while Kelce was a full participant for the second straight day, Hill was limited after being limited in practice Thursday with a hamstring injury. And Houston was limited after missing practice the previous two days.

Still, those three did not not have a designation under their game status on the injury report, which means they are expected to play. The same can be said for outside linebacker Dee Ford, who missed the Chiefs’ last two games with a back injury but was a full participant all week, and receiver Albert Wilson, who missed practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday.

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), safety Steven Terrell (concussion) and center Mitch Morse (foot) will miss the Steelers game with their respective injuries.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

