A personal foul penalty followed this helmet-led hit by Houston Texans strong safety Marcus Gilchrist on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce advances to next stage of concussion protocol

By Terez A. Paylor

October 12, 2017 2:49 PM

October 12, 2017 2:49 PM

The Chiefs received a bit of positive news recently, as tight end Travis Kelce advanced to the next level of the NFL’s concussion protocol and was expected to practice on a limited basis Thursday.

Kelce, who missed practice on Wednesday, sat out the second half of the Chiefs’ 42-34 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday after absorbing a shot to the head shortly before halftime.

Kelce was cleared in the sideline tent and re-entered the game briefly before halftime, when Chiefs coach Andy Reid said it was discovered Kelce wasn’t remembering things clearly.

Kelce, 28, leads the Chiefs in receptions (29) and targets (37) and is second inreceiving yards (353) and touchdowns (two).

Other injured Chiefs who are apparently making progress include center Mitch Morse, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury, and receiver Albert Wilson (knee). Both were, like Kelce, expected to be limited in practice on Thursday after missing practice Wednesday.

A handful of other players who didn’t practice included Justin Houston (calf), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) and safety Steven Terrell (concussion) and receiver Chris Conley (Achilles).

The Chiefs have yet to place Conley on injured reserve, despite the fact he is expected to miss the rest of the season. Should the club choose to promote someone from the practice squad to the active roster to fill his spot, they have until Saturday to do so.

Terez A. Paylor

