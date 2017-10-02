Tackle Eric Fisher to suit up for Chiefs

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher will suit up for the Chiefs against Washington in Monday night’s game.
Fisher missed practice time last week because of a back injury and his status for the 7:30 p.m. game was questionable on Saturday, the last day of an injury report.
But Fisher didn’t appear on the pregame inactive list.
Not suiting up for the Chiefs: center Mitch Morse, linebackers Dee Ford and Kevin Pierre-Louis, wide receiver Jehu Chesson, cornerback D.J. White, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger and quarterback Tyler Bray.
