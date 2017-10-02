Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher, who missed practice time last week because of a back injury, will suit up for Monday night’s game against Washington.
Chiefs

Tackle Eric Fisher to suit up for Chiefs

By Blair Kerkhoff

October 02, 2017 6:23 PM

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher will suit up for the Chiefs against Washington in Monday night’s game.

Fisher missed practice time last week because of a back injury and his status for the 7:30 p.m. game was questionable on Saturday, the last day of an injury report.

But Fisher didn’t appear on the pregame inactive list.

Not suiting up for the Chiefs: center Mitch Morse, linebackers Dee Ford and Kevin Pierre-Louis, wide receiver Jehu Chesson, cornerback D.J. White, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger and quarterback Tyler Bray.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

