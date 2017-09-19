Chiefs sign three players to practice squad, including son of former Raiders star

The Chiefs signed running back George Atkinson, defensive back Keith Reaser and defensive tackle Daniel Ross to the practice squad on Tuesday and released defensive lineman Rickey Hatley and defensive back Taurean Nixon from the practice squad to make room for them.
Atkinson, son of former Oakland Raiders star George Atkinson, and three other players — cornerbacks Makinton Dorleant and Ezra Robinson and outside linebacker Garrett Sickels — worked out for the Chiefs on Tuesday.
Atkinson, 24, is a running back who played at Notre Dame. He signed with Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and has since spent time with the Raiders and Cleveland Browns.
He has carried the ball seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown in his career, all last season with Cleveland. He has a longer track record as a kick returner; he’s brought back 15 kicks for 271 yards, an average of 18 yards per return, in his career.
Atkinson, whose father was a safety for the Raiders from 1968 to 1977, was released by the Raiders at the 53-man roster deadline in early September.
Reaser, 26, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round out of Florida Atlantic in 2014. He played in 29 games for the 49ers, including the first game this season before he was released.
Ross, 24, is a rookie out of Northeast Mississippi Community College who had been signed to the Houston Texans’ practice squad.
Dorleant, 24, was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2016. He spent last year with the Packers and recorded a tackle in four games. He was released in April with a failed physical designation.
Robinson, 23, went undrafted in May after a senior year at Tennessee State in which he had five interceptions. He spent some time with the Jacksonville Jaguars before his release.
Sickels, 22, went undrafted in May and spent some time with the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder had 47 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks during his redshirt junior season at Penn State in 2016.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.
