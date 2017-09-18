Chiefs center Mitch Morse does not need surgery on injured foot

The Chiefs were able to breathe a sigh of relief on Monday as test results showed that center Mitch Morse does not need surgery for his sprained foot, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday.
Morse, 25, is expected to miss a few weeks, the source said.
He left the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday because of a foot injury. Morse was spotted in the locker room with a boot on his left foot and was using crutches to get around.
Morse, a second-round pick in 2015, is in his third year as the Chiefs’ starting center. Zach Fulton, a fourth-year pro with experience at the position, is expected to fill in while Morse is out.
NFL Network first reported the news.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments