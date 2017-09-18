Chiefs center Mitch Morse was assisted off the field by head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder (left) after Morse sprained his foot against the Eagles on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Test results showed that Morse does not need surgery.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse was assisted off the field by head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder (left) after Morse sprained his foot against the Eagles on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Test results showed that Morse does not need surgery. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs center Mitch Morse does not need surgery on injured foot

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 18, 2017 5:47 PM

The Chiefs were able to breathe a sigh of relief on Monday as test results showed that center Mitch Morse does not need surgery for his sprained foot, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday.

Morse, 25, is expected to miss a few weeks, the source said.

He left the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday because of a foot injury. Morse was spotted in the locker room with a boot on his left foot and was using crutches to get around.

Morse, a second-round pick in 2015, is in his third year as the Chiefs’ starting center. Zach Fulton, a fourth-year pro with experience at the position, is expected to fill in while Morse is out.

NFL Network first reported the news.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

