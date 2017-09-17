Jehu Chesson among Chiefs’ inactive players for Eagles game

Chiefs rookie wide receiver Jehu Chesson joined the list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chesson played in the opener against the Patriots, logging 15 snaps on special teams.
Also inactive for the Chiefs: quarterback Tyler Bray, offensive linemen Jordan Devey and Parker Ehinger, defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, linebacker Reggie Ragland and cornerback D.J. White.
Akeem Hunt, promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, will be the Chiefs’ third running back behind Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments