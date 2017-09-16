Kansas City Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller walked to the sidelines after a tream training camp practice in August in St. Joseph.
Kansas City Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller walked to the sidelines after a tream training camp practice in August in St. Joseph. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs

Chiefs release running back C.J. Spiller for the third time in two weeks

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 16, 2017 11:34 AM

The Chiefs have once again released running back C.J. Spiller, sources told The Star on Saturday.

The move creates room on the 53-man roster for running back Akeem Hunt, who the Chiefs like as a multi-phase special teamer. Hunt was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad before their season opener against New England.

Spiller, 29, was released at the 53-man roster deadline to create a spot for cornerback Steven Nelson. He was quickly re-signed and released again on the day of the Chiefs' season opener so the club wouldn't have to guarantee his contract for 2017.

Spiller, however, was re-signed again the next day. But with the team looking to get more special teams production out of the No. 3 running back, he was released again.

Spiller knows the offense and had a nice preseason. If something were to happen to one of their top three backs — Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West and Akeem Hunt — a fourth tour of duty with the Chiefs would not be out of the question, provided he isn't picked up elsewhere.

  • C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

    Chiefs running back C.J. Spiller said the diversity of running backs will help team overcome loss of injured Spencer Ware.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

