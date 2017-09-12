Chiefs sign former Mizzou defensive lineman to practice squad

The Chiefs are signing former Missouri defensive lineman Rickey Hatley to the practice squad, a source told The Star on Tuesday.
Hatley, 23, is listed at 6 feet 4 and 320 pounds. He was signed by the Houston Texas as an undrafted rookie free agent after 2016 season at Mizzou in which he won the “Brick” Travis Award as the Tigers’ best interior lineman and recorded 28 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries.
It is currently unclear what the Chiefs’ corresponding roster move is, as their website currently lists the practice squad as full.
