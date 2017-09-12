Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Rickey Hatley (95) applied pressure to Brigham Young quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) during a November 14, 2015 game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Rickey Hatley (95) applied pressure to Brigham Young quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) during a November 14, 2015 game at Arrowhead Stadium. Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com
Chiefs sign former Mizzou defensive lineman to practice squad

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 12, 2017 3:34 PM

The Chiefs are signing former Missouri defensive lineman Rickey Hatley to the practice squad, a source told The Star on Tuesday.

Hatley, 23, is listed at 6 feet 4 and 320 pounds. He was signed by the Houston Texas as an undrafted rookie free agent after 2016 season at Mizzou in which he won the “Brick” Travis Award as the Tigers’ best interior lineman and recorded 28 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

It is currently unclear what the Chiefs’ corresponding roster move is, as their website currently lists the practice squad as full.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

