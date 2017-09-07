Kansas City Chiefs summary for September 7

Chiefs 42, Patriots 27
Kansas City
7
7
7
21
—
42
New England
7
10
10
0
—
27
First quarter
NE: Gillislee 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 12:08.
KC: De.Harris 7 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), 3:03.
Second quarter
NE: FG Gostkowski 25, 14:56.
NE: Gillislee 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:27.
KC: Hunt 3 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), :13.
Third quarter
KC: Hill 75 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), 9:19.
NE: Gillislee 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 5:01.
NE: FG Gostkowski 32, :09.
Fourth quarter
KC: Hunt 78 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), 14:07.
KC: Hunt 4 run (Santos kick), 5:14.
KC: West 21 run (Santos kick), 4:00.
Attendance: 65,878.
KC
NE
First downs
26
25
Total Net Yards
537
371
Rushes-yards
27-185
35-124
Passing
352
247
Punt Returns
4-10
1-8
Kickoff Returns
4-86
3-49
Interceptions Ret.
0-0
0-0
Comp-Att-Int
28-35-0
16-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost
3-16
3-20
Punts
6-43.7
6-40.3
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
1-0
Penalties-Yards
15-139
6-55
Time of Possession
30:14
29:46
RUSHING: Kansas City, Hunt 17-148, West 1-21, Hill 2-5, Thomas 1-4, Kelce 1-4, A.Smith 5-3. New England, Gillislee 15-45, J.White 10-38, Hogan 3-17, Burkhead 3-15, Lewis 2-9, Brady 2-0.
PASSING: Kansas City, A.Smith 28-35-0-368. New England, Brady 16-36-0-267.
RECEIVING: Kansas City, Hill 7-133, Hunt 5-98, Kelce 5-40, A.Wilson 5-37, Conley 2-43, De.Harris 2-15, West 1-4, Thomas 1-(minus 2). New England, Amendola 6-100, Cooks 3-88, J.White 3-30, Gronkowski 2-33, Hogan 1-8, Burkhead 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
