Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs summary for September 7

September 07, 2017 11:30 PM

Chiefs 42, Patriots 27

Kansas City

7

7

7

21

42

New England

7

10

10

0

27

First quarter

NE: Gillislee 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 12:08.

KC: De.Harris 7 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), 3:03.

Second quarter

NE: FG Gostkowski 25, 14:56.

NE: Gillislee 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:27.

KC: Hunt 3 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), :13.

Third quarter

KC: Hill 75 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), 9:19.

NE: Gillislee 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 5:01.

NE: FG Gostkowski 32, :09.

Fourth quarter

KC: Hunt 78 pass from A.Smith (Santos kick), 14:07.

KC: Hunt 4 run (Santos kick), 5:14.

KC: West 21 run (Santos kick), 4:00.

Attendance: 65,878.

KC

NE

First downs

26

25

Total Net Yards

537

371

Rushes-yards

27-185

35-124

Passing

352

247

Punt Returns

4-10

1-8

Kickoff Returns

4-86

3-49

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

0-0

Comp-Att-Int

28-35-0

16-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

3-16

3-20

Punts

6-43.7

6-40.3

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

1-0

Penalties-Yards

15-139

6-55

Time of Possession

30:14

29:46

RUSHING: Kansas City, Hunt 17-148, West 1-21, Hill 2-5, Thomas 1-4, Kelce 1-4, A.Smith 5-3. New England, Gillislee 15-45, J.White 10-38, Hogan 3-17, Burkhead 3-15, Lewis 2-9, Brady 2-0.

PASSING: Kansas City, A.Smith 28-35-0-368. New England, Brady 16-36-0-267.

RECEIVING: Kansas City, Hill 7-133, Hunt 5-98, Kelce 5-40, A.Wilson 5-37, Conley 2-43, De.Harris 2-15, West 1-4, Thomas 1-(minus 2). New England, Amendola 6-100, Cooks 3-88, J.White 3-30, Gronkowski 2-33, Hogan 1-8, Burkhead 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.

