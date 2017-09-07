Chew on these Chiefs-Patriots numbers while you await Thursday night’s kickoff

More Videos 4:03 Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory Pause 1:34 Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 0:45 C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:19 Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights 0:23 Justin Houston's approach to stopping Tom Brady: Hit him 0:50 Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles 14:57 Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots 2:27 Travis Kelce's thoughts on facing the Patriots, Gronk & more 0:45 Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt 0:47 How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis, prediction and four keys for a KC victory in the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis, prediction and four keys for a KC victory in the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

