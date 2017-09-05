New linebacker Ragland is already fitting in well with Chiefs

More Videos 4:03 Chiefs Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Patriots Pause 14:57 Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots 2:27 Travis Kelce's thoughts on facing the Patriots, Gronk & more 0:19 Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights 9:53 Chiefs trade lands during Terez Paylor's Facebook Live. Hear his instant analysis 1:34 Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 0:50 Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles 1:45 Four proposals presented for single-terminal KCI 1:51 Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 2:07 Tyson Foods official booed when announcing new plant in Tonganoxie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Patriots Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis, prediction and four keys for a KC victory in the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis, prediction and four keys for a KC victory in the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor provides his analysis, prediction and four keys for a KC victory in the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star