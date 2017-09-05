Chiefs add another Hunt to stable of running backs

Well, the Chiefs certainly have no shortage of Hunts at the running-back position now.
On Tuesday, the club added speedster and special-teams contributor Akeem Hunt — formerly of the Houston Texans — to their practice squad, a source confirmed to The Star.
The Houston Chronicle reported the news first.
Hunt, 24, will join a franchise that already includes rookie Kareem Hunt, who is expected to make his first career NFL start Thursday against the New England Patriots.
Akeem Hunt went undrafted out of Purdue in 2015 but has appeared in 15 games the last two years with the Texans. He offers some upside as a runner, where he’s put his 4.39 speed to good use by rushing 37 times for 205 yards — a sterling average of 5.5 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 68 yards.
Hunt has also chipped on on special teams. In addition to returning 10 kicks for 213 yards in his career, he’s also emerged as an intriguing special teams player, someone who racked up seven tackles in eight games last season.
The Texans, who are carrying five tailbacks to enter the season, moved on from Hunt to make room for receiver Andy Jones.
The Texans wanted to keep him on their practice squad, a source said, but Hunt decided to join the Chiefs because of the opportunity for potential playing time down the road.
The Chiefs currently have three backs on the 53-man roster — Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller — but projected starter Spencer Ware is out for the season due to a torn PCL and LCL.
The Chiefs’ 10-man practice squad is now full. It includes tight end Orson Charles, offensive lineman Joseph Cheek, receiver Gehrig Dieter, receiver Marcus Kemp, offensive guard Damien Mama, safety Leon McQuay, running back Devine Redding and outside linebacker Marcus Rush and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
