More Videos

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Pause
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights 0:19

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights

Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles 0:50

Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt 0:45

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'Yeah, I'm ready' 0:22

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'Yeah, I'm ready'

Justin Houston's approach to Tom Brady: Hit him 0:23

Justin Houston's approach to Tom Brady: Hit him

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Life on the Chiefs' chain gang: Broken ribs and run-ins with Warren Sapp 2:24

Life on the Chiefs' chain gang: Broken ribs and run-ins with Warren Sapp

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'I'll take the great play' 4:40

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'I'll take the great play'

  • Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights

    Chiefs wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill said he loves playing under the lights because it reminds him of Friday Night Lights.

Chiefs wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill said he loves playing under the lights because it reminds him of Friday Night Lights. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Chiefs wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill said he loves playing under the lights because it reminds him of Friday Night Lights. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

What the Patriots don’t know (Tyreek Hill) can hurt them

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 04, 2017 4:18 PM

More than any other regular-season game, NFL openers are surrounded in mystery. Teams have the freedom to work on their opponent as early as training camp. They’ll install plays and schemes that haven’t been printed on game film.

The Chiefs, who pull the most daunting task of the week with a trip to defending Super Bowl champion and league bully New England on Thursday, may have an edge here.

His name is Tyreek Hill.

Coming off a rookie season in which his role and production expanded as the year progressed, Hill finished as one of the league’s top threats, earning an All-Pro spot as a return specialist. He also led Chiefs wide receivers in receptions and yards and averaged 11.1 yards on 24 rushing attempts.

And he hasn’t played against the Patriots.

“I’m sure they have a lot of different ways to use him and he’s a very versatile player,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He can run, he can catch … I’m sure they use him a decoy. He’s a very explosive player.”

The Chiefs have indicated Hill will be used more on punt returns than kickoffs, and with the departure of Jeremy Maclin, the wide receiver role for Hill is expected to expand.

But with an asset like Hill and Andy Reid’s reputation for creative play design — he had defensive tackle Dontari Poe throw a jump pass for a touchdown last season — along with additional time to prepare, no telling what the Chiefs could cook up.

“I don’t know exactly where he’ll be, but you certainly have to be conscious of him whenever he’s on the field,” Belichick said.

Hill didn’t show up much on the preseason stats sheet. On the first play of the opener he ran under an Alex Smith pass for a 32-yard gain. For the preseason, he caught two other passes, rushed once for 11 yards and didn’t return a kick.

A year ago, Hill was a fifth-round draft pick intent on proving himself, but he said there was little difference between his first and second preseasons.

“I was basically doing the same thing,” Hill said. “Coach (Reid) added a little more to my plate, but that’s what I get paid to do. I’m able to adjust and learn.”

The more he adjusts and learns, the better the Chiefs become.

“There haven’t been many things that we’ve asked him to do that he’s failed at,” Smith said. “We move him around and do different things and he’s so fluid and natural at almost all of them.”

More Videos

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 1:34

Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods

Pause
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights 0:19

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights

Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles 0:50

Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt 0:45

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'Yeah, I'm ready' 0:22

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson: 'Yeah, I'm ready'

Justin Houston's approach to Tom Brady: Hit him 0:23

Justin Houston's approach to Tom Brady: Hit him

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Life on the Chiefs' chain gang: Broken ribs and run-ins with Warren Sapp 2:24

Life on the Chiefs' chain gang: Broken ribs and run-ins with Warren Sapp

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'I'll take the great play' 4:40

Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'I'll take the great play'

  • Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles

    Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith praises the versatility of wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill.

Chiefs' Alex Smith on Tyreek Hill: He handles a lot of roles

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith praises the versatility of wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

There’s also this about Hill: He loves the prime time. His best game last season came on a Sunday night at Denver, when he became the first rookie since Gale Sayers to score a touchdown by rushing, receiving and kick return. A Thursday evening game against the Raiders produced a 36-yard touchdown reception and 78-yard punt return for a score.

On Christmas night against the Broncos, Hill ripped off a 70-yard touchdown run.

“I’m always trying to make the big play under the lights because everyone’s watching,” Hill said.

For the Patriots, it will be for the first time.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights

View More Video