Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Demarcus Robinson on a couple of long passes early in the Chiefs' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, yeah, Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes can throw the deep ball

By Sam McDowell

August 31, 2017 08:38 PM

UPDATED August 31, 2017 10:03 PM

The arm strength was one of several attributes that made quarterback Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in April.

He showed it off Thursday in the Chiefs’ preseason finale.

Mahomes connected with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on a pair of deep passes in the first half.

He hit Robinson in stride on a skinny post route for a 53-yard gain in the first quarter. That ball traveled nearly 60 yards in the air.

But the following deep ball was perhaps even more impressive. On the next drive, Mahomes scrambled to his right and threw the ball on the run, again connecting with Robinson, this time for a 46-yard gain.

Mahomes received the start against the Titans with the regulars getting the night off.

