Chiefs have reason to think Reggie Ragland might pick up defense quickly

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor The Kansas City Star

