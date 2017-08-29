What to expect in Patrick Mahomes’ first NFL start

More Videos 3:54 Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start Pause 0:43 Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility 0:31 Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start 0:47 How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production? 0:37 Charcandrick West: Next man (or men) up 0:45 C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:49 Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get' 0:38 Alex Smith: Spencer Ware did everything 1:14 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 5:39 A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about his first NFL start on Thursday in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about his first NFL start on Thursday in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

