Before Mahomes, Chiefs passed on Joe Flacco, Aaron Rodgers & others in first round

(Editor’s note: This story is part of The Star’s annual football preview, which will appear as a special section in the Sunday, Aug. 27 print edition and also on KansasCity.com and The Star’s Red Zone Extra app.)

Here are all the quarterbacks chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft from 1984 to 2016 after the Chiefs had made their pick. Before the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft, they hadn’t chosen a QB in the first round since Todd Blackledge in 1983.

(This list does not include supplemental picks made after the first round, where applicable)

2014

Chiefs pick OLB Dee Ford (23rd overall)

QB drafted later: Teddy Bridgewater (No. 32 to Vikings)

2013

Chiefs pick OT Eric Fisher (No. 1 overall)

QB drafted later: E.J. Manuel (No. 16 to Bills)

2012

Chiefs pick DT Dontari Poe (11th overall)

QB drafted later: Brandon Weeden (No. 22 to Browns)

2010

Chiefs pick S Eric Berry (5th overall)

QB drafted later: Tim Tebow (No. 25 to Broncos)

2009

Chiefs pick DE Tyson Jackson (3rd overall)

QBs drafted later: Mark Sanchez (No. 5 to Jets); Josh Freeman (No. 17 to Buccaneers)

2008

Chiefs pick DT Glenn Dorsey (5th overall)

QB drafted later: Joe Flacco (No. 18 to Ravens)

2005

Chiefs pick LB Derrick Johnson (15th overall)

QBs drafted later: Aaron Rodgers (No. 24 to Packers); Jason Campbell (No. 25 to Washington)

2002

Chiefs pick DT Ryan Sims (6th overall)

QB drafted later: Patrick Ramsey (No. 32 to Washington)

1997

Chiefs pick TE Tony Gonzalez (13th overall)

QB drafted later: Jim Druckenmiller (No. 26 to 49ers)

1992

Chiefs pick CB Dale Carter (20th overall)

QB drafted later: Tommy Maddox (No. 25 to Broncos)

1991

Chiefs pick RB Harvey WIlliams (21st overall)

QB drafted later: Todd Marinovich (No. 24 to Raiders)

1987

Chiefs pick RB Paul Palmer (19th overall)

QB drafted later: Jim Harbaugh (No. 26 to Bears)

1986

Chiefs pick OT Brian Jozwiak (7th overall)

QB drafted later: Chuck Long (No. 12 to Lions)