facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Patrick Mahomes promoted to No. 2 quarterback Pause 2:25 Injured Chiefs Travis Kelce, Chris Jones return to practice 3:01 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on turnovers: 'We gotta do better' 0:50 Chiefs fans buzzing to see Patrick Mahomes' debut on Friday 1:45 Price of stamps is a sticking point for USPS 1:18 Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp 1:42 Experience the new Arrowhead Locker Room Club lounge 9:52 Terez, Sam and Blair play "over/under" on Friday's Chiefs game 2:11 Patrick Mahomes talks about when to take chances with his throws 1:11 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt: 'I like catching the ball' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones both returned from injury rehab on Sunday to suit up for camp practice in St. Joseph. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones both returned from injury rehab on Sunday to suit up for camp practice in St. Joseph. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star