Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Chris Jones return to practice

If it had been a regular-season game, tight end Travis Kelce would have been on the field. He sat out Friday’s preseason opener as a precaution after missing practice all of last week with swelling in his knee.
But Kelce was back as a full practive participant on Sunday.
“Feels great, 100 percent,” Kelce said. “Got a little bit of the swelling out of there and sure enough I was out here going full speed.”
That’s good news for the Chiefs, as was getting defensive lineman Chris Jones back to practice. Kelce and Jones were among the 10 players listed as inactive for the game.
Kelce missed all of off-season training activities after undergoing shoulder surgery. That recovery also got a test on Sunday.
“We got a little bit into the blocking stuff, which I was held back from last time I was out here due to my shoulder,” Kelce said. “Getting ready for week 1.”
Jones saw the practice field for the first time in training camp, working on a limited basis.
He also had suffered a knee injury in what he described as a “freak accident, just running on it.”
He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in July and had spent all of his training camp days in the injury tent, often riding the stationary bike, until Sunday.
“It felt so good to be back with the guys, who are my brothers,” Jones said. “I got tired being in the tent just watching. Like a kid at home watching them outside, you can’t play with the older kids.”
Jones also felt that way watching the Chiefs-49ers game, but he took delight in tackle Allen Bailey, playing in his first game since suffering a season-ending injury in the fifth game last season, crash through the line and drop the ball carrier for a 2-yard loss.
Jones was waiting for Bailey when he came to the sideline.
“Did you see that, spilt the double team, make the (tackle for loss)?” Jones said. “I went up to him, ‘Allen Bailey, the Hulk is back, back in business, baby.’”
When will Jones be back in business at full strength? He said trainer Rick Burkholder will let him know.
“Rick has a plan in place for me,” Jones said.
Tackle Bennie Logan, who didn’t play on Friday, also returned to practice on a limited basis Sunday.
