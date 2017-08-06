Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor sees big production out of second-year wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill spoke about how he stays motivated. David Eulitt and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor sees big production out of second-year wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill spoke about how he stays motivated. David Eulitt and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Any surprises on Chiefs’ first depth chart?

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 06, 2017 6:28 PM

ST. JOSEPH

The Chiefs have released their first depth chart of the year, and there are no big surprises.

The starters on offense: quarterback Alex Smith; running back Spencer Ware; wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley; tight end Travis Kelce; fullback Anthony Sherman; and offensive linemen Eric Fisher, Bryan Witzmann, Mitch Morse, Laruent Duvernay-Tardiff and Mitchell Schwartz.

On defense: linemen Chris Jones, Bennie Logan and Allen Bailey; outside linebackers Justin Houston and Dee Ford; inside linebackers Derrick Johnson and Ramik Wilson; cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson; and safeties Eric Berry and Ron Parker.

Among draft picks, defensive Tanoh Kpassagnon is listed as a second-team defensive end; running back Kareem Hunt, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and safety Leon McQuay are third-teamers; and wide receiver Jehu Chesson is behind third-teamer Seantavius Jones.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

