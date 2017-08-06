Any surprises on Chiefs’ first depth chart?

The Chiefs have released their first depth chart of the year, and there are no big surprises.
The starters on offense: quarterback Alex Smith; running back Spencer Ware; wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley; tight end Travis Kelce; fullback Anthony Sherman; and offensive linemen Eric Fisher, Bryan Witzmann, Mitch Morse, Laruent Duvernay-Tardiff and Mitchell Schwartz.
On defense: linemen Chris Jones, Bennie Logan and Allen Bailey; outside linebackers Justin Houston and Dee Ford; inside linebackers Derrick Johnson and Ramik Wilson; cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson; and safeties Eric Berry and Ron Parker.
Among draft picks, defensive Tanoh Kpassagnon is listed as a second-team defensive end; running back Kareem Hunt, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and safety Leon McQuay are third-teamers; and wide receiver Jehu Chesson is behind third-teamer Seantavius Jones.
