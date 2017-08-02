Chiefs add defensive-tackle help, sign veteran Roy Miller

The Chiefs have signed defensive tackle Roy Miller, the team announced Wednesday.
Miller, 30, provides insurance along the team’s interior defensive line, where one of their best players — second-year pro Chris Jones — has missed the first week and a half of camp after offseason injury and is currently on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Miller, who is listed at 6 feet 2 and 318 pounds, recorded 10 tackles in six games last season for the Jacksonville Jaguars before he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.
Prior to the injury, Miller had been a starter on the Jaguars’ interior defensive line since 2013, recording 62 tackles and five sacks from 2013 to 2015. He was released in March and was due to make $3.6 million in 2017.
Miller is a short, squat interior run stopper who, at his best, gets off the snap quickly, gives solid effort and often lines up as a tilted nose against the center. He posted a career-high in sacks (four) and tackles for loss (six) as recently as 2015, and will add some depth to a group that includes projected starters Allen Bailey and Bennie Logan and Jones.
With Jones out during camp, Rakeem Nunez-Roches has gotten a number of first-string reps over the last week. Others competing for playing time along the defensive line include veterans Cam Thomas, Jarvis Jenkins, Davis King, Montori Hughes and rookie defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon.
The move is just the latest one new general manager Brett Veach has made recently, as it appears he’s as intent on churning over the bottom of the roster as much his predecessor, John Dorsey.
On Monday, the Chiefs released receiver Antwan Goodley and tight end Emanuel Byrd to make room for receivers Rob Wheelright and Corey Washington.
