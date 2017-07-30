Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford: ‘Tamba is my big bro, and he’ll always be my big bro’

When Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali took to Twitter to let the world know he was upset about his playing time just over a week ago, many expected a rift in the Chiefs’ locker room.
Hali questioned the amount of playing time he received, and the fact that some of the team’s leaders did not show up for the voluntary offseason team activities. On Sunday, after the Chiefs’ third training camp practice of the year, linebacker Dee Ford was asked for his thoughts about Hali’s comments.
“What?” he asked, genuinely. “I don’t know. I don’t get on Twitter. I don’t do that stuff. I was probably working out, chilling with my girl or talking to my momma.
“Tamba is my big bro, and he’ll always be my big bro.”
A reporter asked a follow-up question. Same answer for Ford.
“Whatever he had to say, he probably had a reason to say it,” Ford said. “I heard about it, but that’s not our focus. I have not seen him in months, so we talked about other things. … I really couldn’t care less what he said on Twitter, Tamba is my big bro.”
With the questions about his brother out of the way, Ford started talking about something more entertaining for him: music.
“I am going ’90s R&B this year ... because they just don’t make it like they used to,” Ford said. “I can’t go R. Kelly, not before the game because that is not that type of style. I am really trying to smooth it out before the game, I will probably have some jazz.”
All music aside, Ford had a breakout season in 2016, recording 10 sacks and forcing one fumble. Though, he believes if it were not for a nagging hamstring injury, his season could have been even better.
“Looking back at last year, the biggest regret I have was having that little setback with the hamstring,” Ford said.
Ford started 14 regular-season games but saw his play decline as the season went on. After recording 10 sacks in the first nine games of the year, he failed to record a sack in the final six he appeared in.
On Sunday, the fourth-year pro said he feels great and that he’s ready to go.
I feel great,” Ford said. “I feel great physically. You are going to be sore during training camp, but physically I feel great. I don’t expect any setbacks.”
