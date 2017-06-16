Several Chiefs will be testing out a new, potentially safer, helmet in training camp

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Chiefs WR Chris Conley on new helmet: 'It works the opposite way that other helmets work' Pause 2:46 NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl or NFL Draft 2:21 Chiefs LB Justin March-Lillard honors his father with jersey nameplate 3:39 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his team before month-long break 1:45 Chiefs DT Bennie Logan on moving from the Eagles to KC 2:53 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on starting to understand the offense 2:03 Chiefs QB Alex Smith jokes about seeing Berry, Peters and Houston back: 'I just reintroduced myself' 2:57 Chiefs CB Marcus Peters on his offseason workouts 2:39 Chiefs LB Justin Houston updates his knee health 6:18 Chiefs running back Charcandrick West joins "Singing for Superheroes" music video Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley spoke about the new prototype Vicis helmet he and several other Chiefs players will be testing out at training camp. The helmet has a soft outer shell paired with an underlying layer of columns designed to mitigate collisions from multiple directions. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley spoke about the new prototype Vicis helmet he and several other Chiefs players will be testing out at training camp. The helmet has a soft outer shell paired with an underlying layer of columns designed to mitigate collisions from multiple directions. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star