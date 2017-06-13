Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson runs individual drills for first time this offseason

Derrick Johnson continues to take some positive steps in his recovery from a torn left Achilles.
On Tuesday, in the first of three mandatory minicamp practices, the Chiefs’ star inside linebacker went through warmups and individual drills with his teammates for the first time this offseason.
“It felt good to see him out there,” outside linebacker Justin Houston said. “I felt he could have been out there with us through the whole practice.
“He was just out there through (the) individual (portion), but I couldn’t tell the difference. He looked great, he looked fast.”
This is the second time in three years Johnson, who tore his left Achilles against Oakland in December, has been forced to rehab the injury.
He tore his right Achilles in 2014 but bounced back in 2015, playing in all 16 games and leading the Chiefs in tackles with 116.
Injury report
Running back Spencer Ware injured his hamstring during Tuesday’s practice while cornerback Kenneth Acker injured his groin. A team spokesman characterized both injuries as slight.
Workout
The Chiefs worked out offensive tackle Donald Hawkins on Tuesday, a source told The Star.
Hawkins, 25, went undrafted out of Texas in 2014. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has spent time with the Eagles, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers and Jets during his NFL career.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
