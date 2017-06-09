Chiefs sign DT Cam Thomas, CB Keith Baxter

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Cam Thomas and cornerback Keith Baxter and released defensive tackle T.J. Barnes and safety Damariay Drew, the club announced Friday.
Thomas, 30, was taken in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. Listed at 6 feet 4 and 335 pounds, he was touted as a true, two-gap nose tackle coming out of North Carolina.
In seven NFL seasons, Thomas has played in 92 games, with 27 starts, and recorded 114 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks. Last season, he recorded 15 tackles, three hurries and a sack in 16 games, including two starts, for the Los Angeles Rams, playing on 390 of 1,090 possible defensive snaps. He has been assigned No. 77 with the Chiefs.
Thomas takes the spot of Barnes, 26, another monstrous nose tackle (6 feet 7, 364 pounds) who was signed to the Chiefs’ active roster last December and recorded a single tackle in five games and 63 defensive snaps.
Baxter, 25, is listed at 5 feet 11 and 192 pounds. He was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in May 2016 and has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers. He has been assigned No. 46 and has not appeared in an NFL game.
Baxter replaces Drew, 23, an undrafted rookie out of Cal who was just signed a little over a week ago.
More absences
A handful of Chiefs missed the 10th and final voluntary offseason practice Friday, including inside linebacker D.J. Alexander, cornerback Phillip Gaines, defensive tackle Bennie Logan and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Other players who were absent include outside linebacker Dee Ford, who has missed the team’s last five offseason practices, and cornerback Marcus Peters, safety Eric Berry and outside linebacker Justin Houston, who missed all 10 of the voluntary workouts.
The team’s three-day minicamp next week, however, is mandatory. It will be held June 13-15, and will be the final team activity the team holds until training camp begins in late July.
Terez A. Paylor
