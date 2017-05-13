Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson says recovery from torn Achilles on schedule

Derrick Johnson’s recovery from his torn Achilles tendon is on schedule, the Chiefs linebacker said Saturday at Kansas Speedway before the Go Bowling 400.

“I’m still on track,” Johnson said. “The goal is to be ready by camp.”

Chiefs training camp will begin at St. Joseph, Mo, in late July.

“I’m just working my tail off,” said Johnson, set to begin his 13th season with the Chiefs. “I’ll go back Texas after we break OTAs, get my body right. That’s the plan. Be ready for camp.”

Johnson suffered the torn Achilles, the second such injury in his Chiefs career, in an early December game against the Raiders.

Johnson was attending his first NASCAR race and is honorary pace car driver for the event that begins at 6:30 p.m.