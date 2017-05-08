Chiefs reach injury settlement with running back Darrin Reaves

The Chiefs released running back Darrin Reaves on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
The club reached an injury settlement with Reaves, who underwent offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia.
Reaves, 24, was impressive last preseason, rushing 39 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder was released before the season opener, only to be signed to the practice squad.
He looked like a prime candidate to be called up from the practice squad after Jamaal Charles landed on injured reserve in early November, but Reavestweaked his groin and never got the call.
Reaves instead was signed to a reserve-future contract in late January, but three months later, he’s now set to be a free agent again, leaving Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, third-round rookie Kareem Hunt, veteran C.J. Spiller and recently-claimed first-year runner Kelvin Taylor as the only running backs on the Chiefs’ roster.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments