Chiefs sign former Hogan Prep cornerback De’Vante Bausby

The Chiefs signed former Pitt State and Hogan Prep cornerback De’Vante Bausby on Wednesday, the club announced.
Bausby, 24, stands 6 feet 2 and 190 pounds. He spent 2016 with the Bears, recording 12 tackles in four games.
He was waived on Monday and quickly snapped back up by the Chiefs, who originally signed the Kansas City native as a priority free agent in 2015 after a senior senior season at Pitt State during which he racked up 47 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass deflections in 13 games in 2014.
Bausby was impressive in rookie camp that year, but he suffered a broke clavicle during organized team activities and was released. He signed with the Bears’ practice squad in Dec. 2015 and was promoted to the active roster in mid-October of last year, which led to his first NFL action.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments