With Super Bowl host bid unlikely in near future, Chiefs turn attention to hosting NFL Draft

0:53 Five players the Chiefs could take at No. 27 in the NFL draft Pause

1:40 Red Bridge YMCA and Initiative PB&J will attempt world record

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

3:48 Danny Duffy's childhood home in Lompoc, California filled with memorabilia, memories

1:49 Pelicans in Missouri? Just a short drive north of KC

4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

3:06 KU coach Bill Self gets 600th win