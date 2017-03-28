Andy Reid, John Dorsey want to help Chiefs contend in 2017 and beyond

By any measure, Chiefs coach Andy Reid has had a very strong career in the NFL.
In his 18 years as an NFL coach, he’s 173-114-1, ranking second behind Bill Belichick among active coaches in victories. Reid has reached the Super Bowl, won seven division titles and has made five NFC Championship Game appearances. He also won a Super Bowl ring as an assistant in Green Bay and has made millions.
So if Reid, 59, wanted to soon retire to his beach house near the Pacific Ocean, no one would blame him, especially with only one year remaining on his original five-year contract with the Chiefs.
But when asked at the NFL’s annual meeting Tuesday if he wants to keep coaching beyond the 2017 season, Reid said he does.
“Oh yeah,” Reid said. “I’m not worried (about the contract). I haven’t really gone there. I enjoy Kansas City. Nothing has been told to me to think that it’s different than that. Everything has been positive on working there … (my wife) Tammy and I love the city and love the Hunt family.”
When asked how many more years he could see himself coaching, Reid simply expressed how much he still enjoys the grind.
“I still love doing it,” said Reid, who underwent knee replacement surgery last year. “I love it, every day. I love doing it.”
Reid’s boss, chairman Clark Hunt, has said multiple times over the last several months that he had been very happy with Reid and general manager John Dorsey since their arrival after the nightmare 2012 season, when the Chiefs went 2-14 and dismissed general manager Scott Pioli.
Dorsey, like Reid, will be out of contract after the 2017 season.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to extend their stays in Kansas City,” Hunt said at the annual meeting.
Hunt’s stance makes sense. Reid and Dorsey are 43-21 over the last four years, and the Chiefs followed up their first playoff win in 22 years with their first division crown since 2010 last season.
All that winning has helped the Chiefs grow their brand — and fill their pockets, according to team president Mark Donovan.
“From a business standpoint, we’ve had record years in terms of revenue,” Donovan said. “From a brand standpoint, from a relationship standpoint, we are in more discussions in more rooms in more real interesting areas than we’ve ever been.”
Donovan also credited the two for instilling a positive culture.
“A lot of it is the culture that Andy brought,” said Donovan, who worked with Reid in Philadelphia during 2003-09. “He’s a process guy, and I experienced that process in Philly, and I knew it firsthand. He was gonna bring a way of doing things, and people were either gonna get on board and we’re gonna be successful or they weren’t gonna get on board and we weren’t gonna be successful.
“And fortunately, people have gotten on board and we’ve been successful across the board. John fits into that, and he understands the importance of all of us working together.”
Dorsey’s future in Kansas City became a topic in January when NFL Network reported he would be a favorite to replace his longtime mentor, Green Bay general manager Ted Thompson, should Thompson choose to retire.
Since then, however, Dorsey has stated strongly that he wants to stay in Kansas City. On Tuesday he reaffirmed that notion, saying that he, like Reid, wants to continue to build on the foundation he’s helped lay.
“You know what? This has been the best four years of our lives here,” Dorsey said, referring to his wife, Patricia, and children, Jack and Catherine. “This is one of the finest organizations in the National Football League, and I even told you all I want to watch baby Jack graduate high school here in Kansas City.”
Hunt has already said talks with both men would commence sometime this year, though with the draft preparation in full swing, it would certainly make sense for those to begin later.
And while Hunt wouldn’t get into specifics about when those talks would begin, when asked again if both men have already directly expressed a desire to stay, he simply chuckled.
“I think they’re both very happy in Kansas City,” Hunt said.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
