Chiefs sign former Ravens and Titans safety Marqueston Huff

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

0:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez back at spring training

3:24 Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser on record start: 'It's hard to fathom'

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer

0:54 Royals owner David Glass on the possibility of re-signing Eric Hosmer