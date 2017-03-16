Chiefs sign former Ravens and Titans safety Marqueston Huff

The Chiefs added to their competitive depth at safety on Thursday by signing veteran Marqueston Huff.
Huff, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.
The 5-foot-11, 196-pounder – who also played cornerback collegiately at Wyoming – has appeared in 41 games the last three years, including one start (2014), recording a total of 36 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception and a sack.
In August 2016, the league announced that Huff would be suspended for one game for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Huff was released during the final 53-man roster cuts, only to be claimed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him a week later.
Huff, however, was soon added to the Jaguars’ practice squad, where he stayed until early October, when the Baltimore Ravens signed him to their active roster. Huff proceeded to record three tackles in 11 games with the Ravens.
Huff was one of the fastest players at his position in the 2014 Draft, running a 4.49 40-yard dash. He also posted an impressive 4.19-second time in the 20-yard shuttle after a senior season in which he recorded 127 tackles, six passes defensed and an interception in 12 games at free safety.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments