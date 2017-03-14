Chiefs officially sign defensive tackle Bennie Logan to one-year contract

The Chiefs officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Bennie Logan on Tuesday.
Logan agreed to a one-year contract with a guaranteed $6.68 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus. His deal also includes a $15,625 per-game 46-man roster bonus.
“We’re excited to add Bennie to our defensive front,” Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said in a release. “He’s a versatile player whose presence in the middle will allow us flexibility along the line. He’ll be a very good addition to our defensive line room.”
Logan, who turns 28 in December, just completed his fourth season with the Eagles. A third-round pick in 2013, he appeared in 59 of 64 regular-season games and made 51 starts. For his career, he’s recorded 164 tackles, including 121 solo, 27 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks and 14 pressures.
In 2016, the 6-foot-2, 315-pound Logan started 13 games and made 24 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and six quarterback hurries. He also played 45.8 percent of the Eagles’ defensive snaps.
Offensive lineman signed
The Chiefs also announced the signing of offensive lineman Mike Person.
Person, 28, was signed by the Chiefs in the middle of the 2016 season to provide depth. Person, a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, did not appear in any games with the Chiefs.
Terez A. Paylor
