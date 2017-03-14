Free-agent linebacker Gerald Hodges visits Chiefs, leaves KC without deal

Former San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Gerald Hodges recently visited the Chiefs and left without a contract agreement, two sources with knowledge of the visit told The Kansas City Star.
Hodges, 26, recorded a career-high 83 tackles and three sacks in 15 games last season. He was a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 but was traded to San Francisco after the emergence of 2015 second-round pick Eric Kendricks.
The Chiefs’ best inside linebacker, Derrick Johnson, is rehabbing a Achilles tendon he tore in December. He hopes to be ready by training camp.
The Chiefs also have some younger options at the position, including Ramik Wilson — a fourth-round pick in 2015 who stepped up last season and Justin March-Lillard, who opened the 2016 season as the starter next to Johnson before he was lost for the year because of a hand injury.
D.J. Alexander, a fifth-round pick in 2015 who has turned into a Pro Bowl special-teamer, also started one game at inside linebacker after Johnson’s injury. He was replaced the next week by Terrance Smith, a rookie undrafted free agent from Florida State who held on to the job through the end of the season.
The Chiefs recently allowed Josh Mauga, a productive starter from 2014 to 2015, to test free agency. Mauga missed the 2016 season because of a labral tear.
