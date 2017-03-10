Chiefs working on extension for safety Daniel Sorensen

The Chiefs are working to keep restricted free agent safety Daniel Sorensen for the long term, as both sides have been working toward a contract extension, a source confirmed to The Star on Friday.
By offering Sorensen earlier this week, the Chiefs have already assured themselves the possibility of retaining Sorensen’s services. The tender allows him to test free agency – which began on Thursday – but it gives the Chiefs the opportunity to match any offer Sorensen receives. If they decline to do so, they will receive a second-round pick from the team that signs him.
Teams rarely sign another team’s restricted free agent if there is a draft pick attached to the move, so if Sorensen does not receive an offer from another team, he would be slated to play the 2017 season for the $2.746 million tender before hitting the market again as an unrestricted free agent next March.
But the Chiefs would like to avoid that, and with good reason. Sorensen, a 27-year-old Brigham Young product, recorded career highs in 2016 with 63 tackles, six pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles as Husain Abdullah’s replacement in dime subpackages.
Sorensen also continued his work as a core special-teams player, logging 81 percent of the defensive snaps one year after he was chosen as a special-teams captain for the playoffs.
NFL Network reported the Sorensen news first.
Chiefs retain offensive lineman
The Chiefs have re-signed offensive lineman Mike Person, a source told The Star on Friday.
Person, 28, was signed by the Chiefs in the middle of the 2016 season to provide depth. Person, a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, did not appear in any games with the Chiefs.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments