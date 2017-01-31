Breaking down the contract of long snapper James Winchester

Here are some details about the contract long snapper James Winchester signed with the Chiefs last week.
Winchester, 27, has been a steady performer as the Chiefs’ starting long snapper the last two seasons. He’s agreed to a five-year extension worth $4.45 million with $500,000 guaranteed. His cap number is $1.125 million in 2017, $730,000 in 2018, $830,000 in 2019, $870,000 in 2020 and $895,000 in 2021.
His cap number in 2016 was $531,240, so the extension will give him a nice raise in 2017 and beyond.
The deal includes a roster bonus of $500,000 in 2017.
The deal also includes workout bonuses of $10,000 for every year of the contract.
