January 31, 2017 6:44 PM

Breaking down the contract of long snapper James Winchester

By Terez A. Paylor

HOUSTON

Here are some details about the contract long snapper James Winchester signed with the Chiefs last week.

Winchester, 27, has been a steady performer as the Chiefs’ starting long snapper the last two seasons. He’s agreed to a five-year extension worth $4.45 million with $500,000 guaranteed. His cap number is $1.125 million in 2017, $730,000 in 2018, $830,000 in 2019, $870,000 in 2020 and $895,000 in 2021.

His cap number in 2016 was $531,240, so the extension will give him a nice raise in 2017 and beyond.

The deal includes a roster bonus of $500,000 in 2017.

The deal also includes workout bonuses of $10,000 for every year of the contract.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

