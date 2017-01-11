Chiefs’ Andy Reid stands behind previous statements about Jamaal Charles’ knee

In a blog post on his website this week, Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles divulged some new details about his recent knee issues, including when it began bothering him and how he got hurt.
One of the most interesting points in Charles’ post was that he challenged the Chiefs’ ongoing characterization that he had swelling in one of his knees before undergoing meniscus surgery in early November.
Asked Wednesday for his response to Charles’ pushback against the swelling narrative, coach Andy Reid stood behind the team’s previous statements.
“It was no different than what I mentioned — you can go back and pull out whatever we said,” Reid said. “I don’t know exactly what he said. I’d tell you he’s here working his tail off and trying to get back to where he can play again at this level.
“I mean, I said what I said. We weren’t hiding anything from anybody. So it was what it was.”
Reid was then asked if he had any concern that Charles had disputed their characterization of the injury.
“Right now, my concern — and know his is the same — is that we take care of business right now,” said Reid, whose Chiefs will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a divisional-round playoff game Sunday.
Charles, 29, has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs. The club, however, can create $7 million in cap room by releasing him before the 2017 season.
Charles, who said in the blog post that he intends to play again, rushed just 12 times for 40 yards and a touchdown this year after spending the entire offseason rehabbing his surgically repaired right knee.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments