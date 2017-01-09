Chiefs’ Justin Houston, Spencer Ware expected to play Sunday

Two injured, key Chiefs players apparently will be ready to go for their AFC Divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
“Everybody that was banged up is good to go now,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “Justin (Houston) and (Spencer) Ware, they’ll be ready to go.”
Houston, their most complete edge rusher, has missed the Chiefs’ last two games because of swelling in his surgically repaired right knee, while Ware, the club’s leading rusher, missed the club’s final regular-season game against San Diego because of a rib injury.
Reid said inside linebacker Justin March-Lillard, who was activated off injured reserve and added to the 53-man roster two weeks ago, has had a few good weeks of practice but didn’t say whether he would start against Pittsburgh, which has the league’s 14th-best rush offense.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments