How the AFC West champion Chiefs were built

The draft has provided 26 players on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster, and all but five of those players were drafted in the Andy Reid/John Dorsey era, which started in 2013.
Chiefs acquired through the draft (26)
P Dustin Colquitt (3rd round, 2005)
LB Tamba Hali (1st, 2006)
S Eric Berry (1st, 2010)
LB Justin Houston (3rd, 2011)
DT Dontari Poe (1st, 2012)
T Eric Fisher (1st, 2013)
TE Travis Kelce (3rd, 2013)
RB Knile Davis (3rd, 2013)
LB Dee Ford (1st, 2014)
CB Phillip Gaines (3rd, 2014)
WR De’Anthony Thomas (4th, 2014)
G Zach Fulton (6th, 2014)
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (6th, 2014)
CB Marcus Peters (1st, 2015)
C Mitch Morse (2nd, 2015)
WR Chris Conley (3rd, 2015)
CB Steven Nelson (3rd, 2015)
LB Ramik Wilson (4th, 2015)
LB D.J. Alexander (5th, 2015)
TE James O’Shaughnessy (5th, 2015)
DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (6th, 2015)
DL Chris Jones (2nd, 2016)
DB Eric Murray (4th, 2016)
WR Demarcus Robinson (4th, 2016)
WR Tyreek Hill (5th, 2016)
DB D.J. White (6th, 2016)
Chiefs signed as free agents (21)
QB Tyler Bray (college free agent, 2013)
TE Demetrius Harris (CFA, 2013)
LB Frank Zombo (unrestricted free agent, 2013)
K Cairo Santos (CFA, 2014)
S Daniel Sorensen (CFA, 2014)
RB Spencer Ware (2014)
RB Charcandrick West (2014)
WR Albert Wilson (CFA, 2014)
WR Jeremy Maclin (UFA, 2015)
T Jah Reid (2015)
TE Ross Travis (CFA, 2015)
LS James Winchester (2015)
DL T.J. Barnes (2016)
QB Nick Foles (2016)
DL David King (2016)
DL Jarvis Jenkins (2016)
CB Terrance Mitchell (2016)
OL Mike Person (2016)
DE Kendall Reyes (2016)
LB Terrance Smith (CFA, 2016)
T Mitchell Schwartz (UFA, 2016)
Chiefs acquired in trades (3)
FB Anthony Sherman (from Cardinals, 2013)
QB Alex Smith (from 49ers, 2013)
CB Kenneth Acker (from 49ers, 2016)
Chiefs acquired through waiver claims (2)
DB Ron Parker (waived by Seahawks, 2013)
T Bryan Witzmann (waived by Cowboys, 2016)
Chiefs signed off practice squads (1)
LB Victor Ochi (Jets, 2017)
