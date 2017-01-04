Chiefs worked out 10 players last Friday

The Chiefs worked out 10 players late last week.
They are: receiver Tre Houston, kicker Devon Bell, defensive tackle Montori Hughes, linebacker Deon Lacey, defensive end Terrell Lathan, tight end Ryan Malleck, running back Will Ratelle, defensive back Jeff Richards, defensive back Elijah Schumate and defensive back Julian Wilson.
Of the then, Houston is the most notable. He represented Bermuda in the 2016 Olympics in the 200-meter sprint but didn’t play college football.
The workouts could be an indication the Chiefs are interested in signing at least some of those players to reserve-futures deals.
The Chiefs have had some success with reserve-future players; running back Spencer Ware was signed to a reserve-futures deal in January 2015, and has since worked himself up into a starting role.
Reserve-futures contracts begin when the new league year opens in March and don’t count against teams’ current roster limits.
The Chiefs signed offensive tackle Isaiah Battle to a reserve-futures deal on Tuesday.
